An application to have land rezoned for apartments on the west end of Water Street in Summerside, P.E.I., has been quashed.

The Summerside Regional Development Corporation applied to have land at 565 Water St. rezoned for residential development. That would have potentially allowed developers to build an apartment complex.

It would have been easier to discuss an actual proposal for the property, says Mayor Bill Martin. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

But Summerside city council voted no Monday night. Many councillors said they may have been in favour if there was a specific plan proposed for the land.

"We had a bit of a challenge in that you've almost got a chicken and egg situation," said Summerside Mayor Bill Martin.

"We don't have a specific proposal, but I think if went to R4 [zoning] we would have."

No one has purchased the land yet.

Martin said he hopes there will be other opportunities for development for the city.