The Summerside Regional Development Corporation has applied to have a parcel of land across from Green's Shore Park rezoned in order to accommodate residential development.

Arnold Croken, SRDC's general manager, said no one has purchased the property at 565 Water St., but a concern prospective buyers had was the zoning situation, which is currently R3 for single residential properties.

The SRDC applied to have the land rezoned to R4, Croken explained.

'Large chunk of land'

"If it's approved, then that's in place if somebody gets serious about the property," he said.

"It is four acres. It is a large chunk of land, which allows a considerable development on it. And, that's certainly what we want to encourage," Croken said.

He added that the location of the property wouldn't obstruct views of the water if an apartment was built.

A public meeting to discuss the rezoning application is scheduled for July 19 at 6 p.m. at the city's council chambers.