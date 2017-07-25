Rainbows are sprouting up all over Summerside, P.E.I., as one local couple responds to what they're calling "intolerance" online over rainbow-coloured crosswalks.
Meahgan Roberts and Andrew Birch are offering to paint free rainbows on driveways and store entrances anywhere in Summerside.
"My husband and I were recently saddened by the outpouring of intolerance that we've seen online and we felt that we wanted to make a very positive and peaceful change," said Roberts.
"Our goal is to cover every inch of the town in rainbows."
Rainbows at homes and businesses
Roberts posted on social media about the free rainbows and had requests within minutes.
"We've had such amazing positive reactions, it's been wonderful," said Roberts.
"We're really finding out where Summerside stands on intolerance and we are a very open community and it's so wonderful to see."
The couple has created a stencil, featuring six stripes, and use spray paint to make the rainbows on door steps and at the end of driveways.
They estimate it takes about four minutes to paint a rainbow. They've done more than 20 so far, and the requests keep coming in.
The couple has been offered cash donations, but say they will only accept donations of spray paint. They've also been offered paint by local restaurant Local 311 as well as the postal union.
'There needed to be something bigger'
They've also had requests from Charlottetown and will head there to paint rainbows once they have at least 10 lined up.
"Every spare minute I've got so far I'm dedicating to this," said Roberts.
"We're going to paint until we can't paint any more."
Birch is originally from P.E.I., Roberts from Alberta. They moved to Summerside nine years ago.
"We feel it's worth it to get the message out there," she said.
"We are huge supporters of Pride but we felt that there needed to be something bigger done this Pride."
'Rainbows as far as the eye can see'
The couple wants visitors to Summerside to be overwhelmed with rainbows as they arrive in the community.
"We hope when they get here all they can see is rainbows," said Roberts.
"Our greatest dream for this is people start doing it on their own and there's just rainbows as far as the eye can see."
The couple has also contacted local politicians, offering them free rainbows in their driveways.
Mayor Bill Martin has taken them up on the offer, at his home and his business.
