Rainbows are sprouting up all over Summerside, P.E.I., as one local couple responds to what they're calling "intolerance" online over rainbow-coloured crosswalks.

Meahgan Roberts and Andrew Birch are offering to paint free rainbows on driveways and store entrances anywhere in Summerside.

"My husband and I were recently saddened by the outpouring of intolerance that we've seen online and we felt that we wanted to make a very positive and peaceful change," said Roberts.

"Our goal is to cover every inch of the town in rainbows."

The couple has created a stencil, featuring 6 stripes, and use spray paint to make the rainbows on door steps, entrance ways and at the end of driveways. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Rainbows at homes and businesses

Roberts posted on social media about the free rainbows and had requests within minutes.

"We've had such amazing positive reactions, it's been wonderful," said Roberts.

"We're really finding out where Summerside stands on intolerance and we are a very open community and it's so wonderful to see."

After painting the driveway, Meahgan Roberts and Andrew Birch carefully remove the stencil. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The couple has created a stencil, featuring six stripes, and use spray paint to make the rainbows on door steps and at the end of driveways.

They estimate it takes about four minutes to paint a rainbow. They've done more than 20 so far, and the requests keep coming in.

The couple has been offered cash donations, but say they will only accept donations of spray paint. They've also been offered paint by local restaurant Local 311 as well as the postal union.

The couple has painted more than 20 locations so far and the requests keep coming. (Meahgan Roberts/Facebook)

'There needed to be something bigger'

They've also had requests from Charlottetown and will head there to paint rainbows once they have at least 10 lined up.

"Every spare minute I've got so far I'm dedicating to this," said Roberts.

"We're going to paint until we can't paint any more."

The couple is hoping even more Summerside businesses will request the rainbows at their entranceways. (Meahgan Roberts/Facebook)

Birch is originally from P.E.I., Roberts from Alberta. They moved to Summerside nine years ago.

"We feel it's worth it to get the message out there," she said.

"We are huge supporters of Pride but we felt that there needed to be something bigger done this Pride."

'Rainbows as far as the eye can see'

The couple wants visitors to Summerside to be overwhelmed with rainbows as they arrive in the community.

"We hope when they get here all they can see is rainbows," said Roberts.

"Our greatest dream for this is people start doing it on their own and there's just rainbows as far as the eye can see."

City of Charlottetown crews spray painted rainbow crosswalks on July 17 on one of the busiest intersections in downtown — at Queen and Grafton streets. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The couple has also contacted local politicians, offering them free rainbows in their driveways.

Mayor Bill Martin has taken them up on the offer, at his home and his business.