Pride PEI launches in Summerside

Pride PEI is holding what it says is its first-ever event in Summerside this weekend.

The group is hosting a social to celebrate the launch of Pride in Summerside on Saturday at the PEI Lobster House at the Shipyard, starting at 7 p.m. The event is advertised as an opportunity to mingle, network, and enjoy some hors d'oeuvres.

Nancy Beth Guptill, Pride PEI western event coordinator and the chair of the Summerside chapter, said the group plans to hold events during Pride Week, including possibly a Pride parade, but they want to hear from people first.

Pride PEI is looking for feedback from the Summerside community, says Nancy Beth Guptill. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

"We have some ideas that we've been discussing," said Guptill.

"This is where we're really looking for community feedback, in terms of what kinds of events they would like to see."

Pride PEI is looking for more volunteers to organize events in the Summerside area.

Pride PEI has been running a Pride parade in Charlottetown for more than 20 years.

