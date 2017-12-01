There will be a power outage for most of the day Friday in part of Summerside as crews work to fix a damaged pole after a vehicle accident.

The city of Summerside said power would be out most of the day Friday after a vehicle damaged a pole. The area affected is on Granville St. north of Walker Ave. (City of Summerside)

The damaged pole is on Granville Street, just past Walker Avenue. Power to an area north of Walker Ave. on Granville St. will be out for most of the day.

The city said in a news release that the pole was a double dead end structure and will take time to repair.