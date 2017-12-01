There will be a power outage for most of the day Friday in part of Summerside as crews work to fix a damaged pole after a vehicle accident.
The damaged pole is on Granville Street, just past Walker Avenue. Power to an area north of Walker Ave. on Granville St. will be out for most of the day.
The city said in a news release that the pole was a double dead end structure and will take time to repair.
