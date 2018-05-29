Summerside police officers on leave after fatal shooting

Two Summerside police officers involved in a fatal shooting are on leave until they're fit to return to work, according to Cpl. Jason Blacquiere, of the Summerside Police Department.

Jeremy Stephens, 32, died Sunday after being shot in an altercation with police at a home on Duke Street in the city.

Police said the shooting happened when two officers tried to arrest him and he became violent and resisted.

"Since the incident both officers have been placed on administrative leave and they won't be returning to work until they're fit to do so — until they're willing and ready to come back to work," said Blacquiere.

Jeremy Stephens was shot at this home on Duke Street in Summerside after an altercation with police. (John Robertson/CBC News) Blacquiere said he's not sure how long that leave will be, adding when "they feel they're capable of coming back to work, that's when they'll be brought back."

Entire department affected

The fatal shooting has had an impact on the entire department, said Blacquiere.

"It's a stressful event to go through, not just for the people involved but for their coworkers as well," he said. "We can't lose sight of the fact that there's also a family grieving the loss of a loved one as well. It's not a good situation all around."

Counselling is available to anyone on staff who needs it, he said.

Blacquiere would not comment on the details of the shooting as the investigation is being handled by the Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, which is called into investigate serious incidents involving police.

"We've been providing assistance to the SIRT investigator as per his direction. Whatever he asks us to do or provide, then we've been doing so," said Blacquiere.

Family questions use of force

On Monday Stephens' sister, Jannett Jones, told CBC News that doctors had told her family Stephens was shot six times — twice in the chest, twice in the leg, once in the arm and once in the hand.

Jannett Jones and her family have many questions about the altercation between police and Jeremy Stephens that led to him being fatally shot. (Laura Meader/CBC) He had been taken to hospital after the shooting but died about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Jones said investigators have not said whether Stephens had a weapon and the family is questioning why police didn't use other means to restrain him, such as a taser or pepper spray.

Stephens had struggled with addictions issues for years, said Jones, but was "not a violent person."

Search for suspect continues

Prior to the shooting police were investigating a report of four men breaking into a motel room in Summerside early Sunday morning. They found the suspects' vehicle outside a house on Duke Street and about 5 a.m. two suspects left the house. Police arrested one man but said Stephens ran back inside.

Police have arrested two suspects they believe to have been involved in the robbery: Congjie Tan, 26, and Aaron Christopher Prichard, 34. They're both in custody, charged with robbery.

Police are still looking for the fourth suspect.

"I expect probably in the next day or so if we haven't located him, we'll apply for a warrant for his arrest," said Blacquiere.