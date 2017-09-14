A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges including robbery following an investigation after a convenience store was robbed.

Summerside Police responded to a report of a panic alarm at the store at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said staff told them that they had been robbed at knifepoint and the suspect fled the area on foot just prior to police arrival.

No one was injured during the incident.

The investigation led police to the identification of a suspect and the man was located and arrested early Thursday morning.

In addition to the robbery charge, the man faces two counts of breach of an undertaking and possession of a controlled substance.

The matter remains under investigation.