Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say they recently administered Narcan for the first time on a man they suspected of having overdosed on drugs.

Narcan is one of the brand names for naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Police got a call just after midnight on Dec.17, saying a man on Granville Street was "acting erratically" and foaming at the mouth.

After police arrived, the man fell unconscious, but came to after police used the nasal spray. Police said they suspect the 18-year-old man overdosed on drugs.

The man was from the Summerside area. He was taken to Prince County Hospital but has since been released.