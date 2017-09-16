A man and woman from Summerside, P.E.I., were arrested Friday after allegedly driving their vehicle over a curb and onto a sidewalk twice, nearly hitting two people, according to a news release from the Summerside Police Department.

On Friday, just before 3:30 p.m., two people on the Summer Street sidewalk told police a vehicle had tried to run them over twice and that the female passenger in the vehicle had tried to hit them with a bat as the vehicle drove by.

The accused, a 39-year-old male driver and 37-year-old female passenger, were later found and arrested. They are both from Summerside, and are known to police and the victims, according to the release.

The man is charged with dangerous driving, while the woman is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The woman also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest and was sent to jail overnight, according to the release. She will appear before a Justice of the Peace Saturday morning.

Police do not believe this was a random act.