Summerside, P.E.I., wants Canada and the world to know it's behind the nation's Olympians by making the city look as red and white as possible.

Gayle Downing, a member of the Choose Summerside committee, said they "rev up the entire city" in support of the athletes competing in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"Make it red and white in storefronts, in offices, we want to see reader boards saying the hashtag Choose Summerside, we want to make this city just so excited about the Olympics and I think that will be good for everyone, everyone will enjoy it and make it just a really good family experience," she said.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist and Summerside native Heather Moyse will represent Canada again in Pyeongchang. (CBC)

They're asking businesses to decorate their stores in red and white and encourage staff to dress in the colours, as well. At the end of it they will have a prize for the business with the most passion: a visit with Summerside's own Heather Moyse, who's competing in her fourth Olympics.

"I think that it would be nice to see them get a sense of unity throughout the city and a sense of pride in the city and pride in Canada as we get on the international stage," she said.

"When business and community work together, it can almost be magical the kinds of things that come from it."