A public meeting regarding a new convent in Summerside, P.E.I., Wednesday night went smoothly for a group of nuns looking to set up in the city.

The Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Ragusa have proposed to build a convent and Daycare on Granville Street. A previous application to build on South Drive was rejected.

Summerside residents had a chance Wednesday night to give their feedback on the zoning amendment for the Granville Street convent.

Reaction to the convent's plans were 'very supportive,' said Coun. Brent Gallant. (CBC)

"There was three people that spoke and really they were very supportive of the project by and large," said Coun. Brent Gallant, who chaired the meeting.

"Each one had, you know, concerns, and some I think were alleviated and some were just brought forward. I felt it was a fairly positive reaction for the most part, and good questions were asked, and it will all be taken into account, and we'll see what happens at the next meeting."

The city's technical services committee will now review the feedback and make recommendations to council. Council will make its final decision in a vote next month.