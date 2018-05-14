Meet Summerside's new nuns: Sister Margherita and Sister Marian

It's been in the works for years, but Summerside, P.E.I. finally has a new convent — and new nuns.

Two nuns of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Ragusa, Sister Margherita Ianni and Sister Marian Limen moved to Prince Edward Island from Welland, Ont., under instruction of the Superior General out of Rome.

"It's been exciting," said Ianni.

'They've been very happy to see us. One young person that I visited at the hospital, he said, "Oh, I haven't seen a sister in all my life and I'm so happy to see you!" So it's been very positive so far,' says Ianni. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We're beginning to do some ministry here already. We're visiting the hospital, the sick in the hospital once a week. We plan to do that every Wednesday morning. We're also beginning to visit the elderly in the homes, and we have already begun some home visitation to elderly people," she said.

She explained that on their visits, they talk, listen to people's problems and pray with them.

"They've been very happy to see us. One young person that I visited at the hospital, he said, 'Oh, I haven't seen a sister in all my life and I'm so happy to see you!' So it's been very positive so far."

The convent can house up to seven nuns and they're already waiting on a third to join them soon. There are also extra rooms for people who want to spend time with them, or are considering a religious life. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Limen said it's also been a big adjustment.

"The people here are really nice. I find them really affable and welcoming," she said.

"The first time we went to Walmart, 'Oh! You're the new sister on the Island.' So that helps."

Already working with community

In addition to their visitations, Limen has also started leading a children's choir at St. Paul's Catholic Parish Church in Summerside. She explained that she loves to sing and play guitar and hopes to share that love of music with the kids.

Both Limen and Ianni worked as teachers in Ontario, so they're eager to set up a daycare for kids at the convent once they get a license.

'We’re hoping to make a difference in our small little way,' says Limen. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We hope to have at least a small group of children as soon as possible," Ianni said, explaining that it would likely be for children between the ages of three and five.

"We do have a big room downstairs that could be used for a small group of children."

They have also collected many items donated to them from people in Ontario specifically to use for the daycare.

People welcome at any time

The new building includes a chapel, seven bedrooms for nuns — which they're hoping to fill, and four extra beds for people who want to spend time at the convent or are considering a religious life.

"I would want it to be a source of reference where they could really come or call us for any type of help that they might need. And people are welcome at any time," Ianni said.

'Our mission is the mission of Blessed Maria Skenina, our foundress. And her mission was to care for the elderly, the abandoned, the sick, young children and that’s the type of work that we hope to be doing here in PEI,' says Ianni. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I know that most of the times we may be out, but if they called beforehand, we could always make arrangements, that we could meet with them and talk to them and try to help them out."

For Ianni, after more than 50 years of being with the church, it's been a good life.

"I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. Some people have often asked me the question, if you were to do it again, would you do it? I said, 'Yes!'" she said with a chuckle.

'Make a difference in our small little way'

The sisters are anticipating the arrival of a third nun in the coming months.

This summer, they're planning a retreat for young people at the parish and will host an open house at the convent in August.

'I really miss the children, so that’s why I’m hoping that I will still be working with them in the future,' says Limen. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Limen said that she has no idea how long they may be on the Island.

"That's one thing exciting about our life as religious, is that we go where God wants us to," said Limen.

"I believe that in every place that God wants us to, that there is always grace that supports us and enables us to be happy and transmit this spirit of peace and joy hopefully to the people we are working with," she said.

"We're hoping to make a difference in our small little way."

More P.E.I. News