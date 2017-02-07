A Summerside man is trying to build a miniature replica of what has been recognized as the first automobile in Canada.

The car, which is dated at 1865 or 1866, was owned by P.E.I. priest Georges Antoine Belcourt, of Farmers' Bank of Rustico fame. The P.E.I. Antique Car Club and the National Association of Automobile Clubs of Canada recently recognized it as Canada's first car.

Don Perry builds boat and car models as a hobby, and has taken on the challenge of building this replica.

"When I talked about this car and looked at it, it became more of a private challenge. Can I do this? I will do this. And that's my motivation," said Perry.

Historical accuracy

Perry has just one image of the car off of which to base his model. In examining the image, and making his first cardboard mockup of the model, he has already noticed a few problems with the drawing.

"If you look at the picture, and look closely, the axle, the rear axle — what's doing all the work — it's hanging in space. It's not even attached to the trailer. So obviously that can't be real," said Perry.

Perry said he has already noticed a few problems with the drawing of the car, and he is trying to figure out what it would have actually looked like. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Perry said he has spent hours researching online in the last month, in an effort to find out more about this car, as well as others from the time period. He hopes to make the model as historically accurate as possible.

"It's a matter of looking at other cars at the time frame, and saying well, chances are it's something similar to this," said Perry.

Lifelong hobby

Perry has built models of boats, cars, and other vehicles for years. What started off as a childhood pastime of building some of his own toys has become a decades-long hobby. A small room in his apartment is filled with his creations.

"Most people probably won't believe this, they'll think I'm crazy, but I get up between two and three o'clock every morning and I work till I go to work," said Perry.

"When I get home I usually spend a few more hours at it. And this is usually seven days a week."

Don Perry spends several hours every day building models. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Perry said he used to mostly build wooden boats, but recently he's been working with plastic. In the last few years, his models have all had mechanical elements to them, which he said the car model will as well.

He said this car will be the most complicated model he's built to date because of the combination of different materials he will have to use.

"It's bringing all of the skills I've learned over the years to one project," said Perry.

Canada 150

Perry has built his first cardboard model, and is going to make another with some modifications before moving on to making a model from metal and wood.

He hopes to have the final model completed by Canada Day, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Perry has built a cardboard model as his first step toward building a realistic miniature replica. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Perry doesn't have any plans yet for what he will do with the model when it's completed, but he said he would like to have it on display somewhere.

"Obviously the more eyes it sees, the more tourists that see it, the better for the province as a whole, just to see what the Island had back then."