Atlantic Lotto has announced that another $1 million ticket has been sold in Summerside, P.E.I.

Early this month Shelly Campbell of Tyne Valley claimed a million dollar prize from a ticket sold in the city.

Atlantic Lotto said Thursday morning that a Summerside purchaser is a winner again.

The winner played the Atlantic 49 game as part of the Lotto 649 draw and matched all six numbers.