The City of Summerside, P.E.I., is looking for seniors and youth who would like to share their interests with each other.

The intergenerational mentorship program, sponsored by the age-friendly city committee, will match participants according to their shared interests, which could be activities such as sports or horsemanship, studies such as genealogy, or even engineering or banking.

Participants will be encouraged to share their wisdom, experiences and perspectives.

People who are interested can send an email to Shirlene O'Brien. Include whether you are a senior or youth, your interests, and your contact information.