A 31-year-old Summerside man is facing numerous charges after a stabbing in the city.

Summerside police said the victim, a 24-year-old man, was treated at the hospital for injuries to his hand and shoulder.

The man had gone with a female friend to pick up her child from the child's father on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 8.

Police allege the two men got into a physical altercation when the 31-year-old brandished a kitchen knife.

The accused faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats, possession of a dangerous weapon and mischief.

He was held in custody and has a court appearance Wednesday.