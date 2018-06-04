Summerside man facing charges after 2 alleged assaults Saturday

A 40-year-old Summerside man faces a number of assault-related charges after allegedly attacking two men late Saturday afternoon, according to a police news release.

Police say around 3:20 p.m., they were called to bar on Notre Dame Street after receiving a report of an assault.

Though the suspect was gone when officers arrived, the alleged victim told police he knew the man and that he was punched in the face "for no reason," the release said.

Police say about two hours later, they received another call about the same suspect assaulting someone else. The man apparently returned to the bar and knocked a man unconscious, the release said.

The second alleged victim was transported to Prince County Hospital by Island EMS, was treated and released.

The suspect was located shortly after the second reported assault and was arrested.

He's charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and two counts of uttering threats.

He appeared in court on Sunday and was scheduled to appear in court again Monday.

