A pit stop at Reads Corner in Summerside, P.E.I., turned into quite the prize for a trucker from New Brunswick.

Darren Shannon of Marysville, N.B., won the $1,000,000 prize from the Feb. 28 Atlantic 49 draw and didn't realize it until recently.

According to Atlantic Lottery (ALC), Shannon thought he'd won $50 but after having a handful of tickets checked at a store in his home province it was revealed that one of them held the top prize.

"After that I kept the ticket in my wallet and slept with my clothes on!" he said in a release from ALC.

"It's a dream."​

Despite the win, Shannon doesn't plan on hanging up the keys to the truck just yet, according to ALC.

"I plan to keep working, I'm too young to retire," he said.

