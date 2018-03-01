Atlantic Lotto is expecting to be delivering its third million-dollar cheque this year to someone who bought a lottery ticket in Summerside, P.E.I.

The Atlantic 49 lottery ticket was purchased on Wednesday, and the number was pulled in the draw later that evening.

ALC has already delivered two million-dollar cheques this year to people buying tickets in Summerside this year.

Eric Gerlund of Bedeque won in the Jan. 10 draw, buying a ticket in Summerside after turning down a job that would have had him out of the province for six months.

Shelly Campbell bought her ticket when she stopped at a car wash because a crow had pooped on her car.