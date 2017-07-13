The ferris wheel was spinning and other rides swirling on Thursday at the return of the Summerside Lobster Carnival at Credit Union Place.
The event is no longer a week long, as it has been since 2014, but is back to its roots as a three-day event. This time, the carnival has a longer parade route and, according to organizers, places more emphasis on the role of the lobster in the Island's economy.
CBC P.E.I.'s Tom Steepe was at the opening day to capture all the day's activities.
On the ferris wheel
Checking it out
Right in the mouth
Step-dancing
Spinning and spinning
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Imported dogs need better medical screening, veterinarian group says
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Charlottetown Inn and Conference Centre under new ownership