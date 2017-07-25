Traffic lights at the corner of Notre Dame and Central streets in Summerside, P.E.I., will be flashing red for the next six weeks.

The city plans to replace the lights with stop signs, but it wants to get drivers used to the idea first.

Traffic consultants studied the intersection and determined putting up stops signs would improve traffic flow.

"It wasn't just the money. It was their conclusion ... that it made the intersection more efficient," said Aaron MacDonald, the director of technical services for the city.

"There was less delays," he said.

Even with increased traffic, the analysts believe lights aren't warranted at that corner.

The change will also save the city between $150,000 and $180,000 not having to buy new traffic lights, he said.

Once they're installed, the stop signs will be bordered by blinking LED lights, powered by a solar panel.