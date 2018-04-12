Summerside park to close for renovations

Visitors to Summerside's Leger Park will notice some changes over the coming months.

Favourable weather conditions on P.E.I. have allowed annual tree maintenance to begin. Thirteen poplar trees will be removed because dry rot, and 21 new trees will be planted.

The park will also be closing for substantial renovations over the next few months, including adding a splash pad, basketball courts and new play structures.

Accessibility is a big part of the changes, says J. P. Desrosiers. (CBC)

Accessibility was a big factor for the new construction, said Summerside director of community services J. P. Derosiers.

"The splash pad itself will be fully accessible, along with our plans for walkways through the park will be accessible," said Derosiers.

"We will continue to add those accessible features throughout."

The cost is expected to be around $170,000 and was allocated in the city's 2018 capital budget.

Construction will begin on April 16 and they expect to reopen with the new park features in August.

