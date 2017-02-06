Parents in Summerside, P.E.I., will soon have a place to relax indoors with a cup of coffee while their children play nearby.

Beckie Keezer, who is planning to open Kits Play Cafe in downtown Summerside this spring, got the idea to open a family-friendly cafe while recently visiting one in Nova Scotia.

'Like a hub'

Keezer said that, as a mother of four children, a cafe for parents sharing experiences could have helped with her struggles with postpartum depression.

Beckie Keezer is hoping the cafe will also give parents a chance to meet and form friendships as well as share ideas and advice. (Facebook)

She hopes the cafe can become "like a hub" where parents can meet other parents, share ideas and advice and create friendships. The cafe could also offer parenting groups and activities.

"We often stay home. And it's hard in our long winters as well that … there's just nothing to do. It's cold and it's hard to take kids to the park," she said.

Toys, books and a playset

The play area will also have toys, books and couches. A company from Maine made a custom cedar playset for the children.

"It's something they can climb on and climb under. It's for the busier toddlers and young children."

Keezer said the cafe will be located at 24 Central Street and could open sometime in April or May.