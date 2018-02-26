A small group of activists stood outside Credit Union Place Sunday night to protest the Hedley concert in Summerside, P.E.I.

The protest was prompted by allegations of sexual misconduct against the band, allegations the band has denied.

"Everyone knows that this type of behaviour is wrong, so it's time for people to be held accountable," said songwriter and activist Kinley Dowling, one of the organizers of the protest.

"I just was reading all about Hedley in the news about what they allegedly have done and it just outraged me so much, and I just felt like I needed to do something."

Dowling said she wanted to protest the concert while also spreading positivity.

She and her friends decided to hand out resources for victims of sexual assault outside of the concert venue. The information they shared included guidance on how to file a police report, how to seek medical attention, and a family-and-friends guide for how to support victims.

For the most part, said Dowling, the protest was well-received. She and her friends handed out more than one hundred pamphlets to concert goers.