Summerside gearing up for the NHL finals

The City of Summerside wants local Gerard Gallant, the coach of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, to know he has the city's support as he leads the team through the NHL finals.

Coun. Tyler DesRoches, chair of the community services committee, says the mood is high in Summerside.

"Everybody's pretty ecstatic and our community services department is on board to make this ride that much better," he said.

"Our native son, Gerard Gallant — the coach of the Vegas Knights — he's a true Summerside boy … He comes home every summer, and he's everybody's friend when he comes home."

City-wide campaign

The community services department is planning a city-wide board campaign, where it's inviting residents of the community to get together and put up signs like "Go Turk Go" in their front yards. "Turk" is a nickname for Gallant.

With the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup finals, Coun. Tyler DesRoches says "Everybody's pretty ecstatic." (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"We're hoping they're going to be everywhere you look," DesRoches said of the signs.

He added that Credit Union Place is asking people to take pictures of how they're supporting Gallant and the team and submit them to their website for a chance to win a one-year family membership to the CUP.

Hoping to see the Cup in Summerside

DesRoches said he reached out to Gallant by text message on Monday and that they had a brief exchange.

The Vegas Golden Knights can make NHL history if they win four more games and capture the Stanley Cup. (Trevor Hagan/Canadian Press)

​"It was short and sweet. I knew a lot of people would be sending messages out to him, so, just sent him a congratulations, and let him know that all of Summerside's behind him, and he responded with, it's been a great ride, and hopes he can follow it through."

With the games just around the corner, DesRoches hopes to see the Stanley Cup in Summerside in the near future.

"Go Vegas go!" he said.

