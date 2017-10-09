There was a huge volunteer effort Thanksgiving Monday to prepare dinner for as many hungry Islanders as wanted to come to the Church of the Nazarene in Summerside, P.E.I.

Congregation members from the church were helping all day to prepare the traditional feast of turkey, ham and all the trimmings including vegetables, gravy and pie for dessert.

Summerside Church of the Nazarene pastor Eddie Rossiter helped cook up turkey for the free dinner. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We were just throwing ideas back and forth about how we would get into the community and make a difference and bless some people who might be alone on Thanksgiving," said pastor Eddie Rossiter.

Everyone, no matter what their circumstances or religion is invited to the dinner, he said.

"Be part of a community family today," said Rossiter. "A lot of people miss that in their lives ... feel like you're part of something bigger."

The dinner at the Summerside Church of the Nazarene is free to all. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We just want to open our arms and say, you're part of our community," Rossiter said. "You're not forgotten."

Last December the church served 75 people for Christmas dinner.

"When you share a meal with somebody, you're filled not only physically but spiritually as well," Rossiter said.

''We're going to go til 7 o'clock or til the turkey runs out," he said.