Belinda Woods' Free Store in Summerside, P.E.I., has found a new location, thanks to a little help from her MLA and a local development corporation.

Woods opened the store in December to provide free clothes for those in need and has volunteered her time to keep the store running.

Earlier in July, Woods was told by the building's owner that she had to move the store by July 31 — presenting her with a quandry as she had nowhere to put all her existing stock.

That all changed last week when she was contacted by the Summerside Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) which told her the good news that her Free Store had a new home.

New store downtown

"We are going to be moving on Saturday, we found a great location — it's bigger than what we had and believe me we're really grateful to have had what we had."

The new store is located at at 109 Water Street, at the corner of Water and King — close to Holland College and the downtown Tim Hortons.

"We just found out last night that Royal LePage has come on board and they're going to be providing the moving service for us," she added.

'I was so shocked'

Woods said she was recently contacted by Summerside MLA Chris Palmer, who saw her Facebook post and wanted to help out.

"He reached out and he asked if it's okay if he checks with people he knew," Woods said. "I was so shocked [to hear from Palmer], I couldn't believe it, but I was so excited."

Soon after, Woods said, she was contacted by the SRDC.

An 'Island store'

It's been an "incredible…three weeks," Woods said. "We were pretty excited that everything happened so quickly."

The store opens at the new location next Tuesday, and will open every third Tuesday and second Saturday of each month.

"We get people from all ends of the Island, it's not just Summerside," said Woods. "People come and say they wish they had something like this available in Charlottetown…it's an Island store."