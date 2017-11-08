Residents in Summerside, P.E.I., are looking for another public place for puppies to play.

A petition with more than 100 signatures was presented to Summerside city council Tuesday evening, asking for the city to build a new dog park at LeFurgey Park.

The only other dog park in the city limits is on Seaweed Road by the Wastewater Treatment Plant. There's also a dog park next to the Atlantic Police Academy in Slemon Park.

"What we heard was that there's a high density of people that live in the LeFurgey subdivision that are dog owners," said Summerside CAO Bob Ashley.

"There's open space down there that's currently underutilized that could be a spot that could work for a dog park."

Ashley said council is going to put the idea through a "vetting process" to see whether a new dog park makes fiscal sense.

Because the idea is still in its infancy, he's isn't sure how much it would cost — though a dog park in LeFurgey subdivision would likely include fencing, signage, gates and possibly some lighting, he added.