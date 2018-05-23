Pick up your pup's poop, Summerside councillor says
If you're out with your pup on the boardwalk in Summerside, P.E.I., pitch in and pick up after it, says Coun. Norma McColeman.
Coun. Norma McColeman says residents have complained to her about poop on the boardwalk
If you're out with your pup on the boardwalk in Summerside, P.E.I., pitch in and pick up after it, says Coun. Norma McColeman.
She's been hearing complaints from residents that dogs are on the boardwalk off leash and that people aren't picking up after them.
- Gerard Gallant knows who Summerside is cheering for in Stanley Cup final
- Mobile home park in Summerside closing, leaving residents with few options
"It goes unnoticed maybe during the winter months but when spring and early-summer weather starts to come along more people are out walking," McColeman said.
She said people should be responsible for picking up after their own pets as it could be a health hazard for kids playing in the area.