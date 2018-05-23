If you're out with your pup on the boardwalk in Summerside, P.E.I., pitch in and pick up after it, says Coun. Norma McColeman.

​She's been hearing complaints from residents that dogs are on the boardwalk off leash and that people aren't picking up after them.

"It goes unnoticed maybe during the winter months but when spring and early-summer weather starts to come along more people are out walking," McColeman said.

She said people should be responsible for picking up after their own pets as it could be a health hazard for kids playing in the area.

