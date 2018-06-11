P.E.I. discovery centre at 'critical stage' say organizers

A discovery centre planned for Summerside, P.E.I., is at a "critical stage," the project co-ordinators say — they're now seeking funding from ACOA and the province.

The Prince Edward Island Discovery and Research Centre is a partnership among the Bedeque Bay Environmental Management Association (BBEMA), the Summerside Y Service Club and the City of Summerside and has been in the planning stages since 2015.

Planners are looking to the province to commit funding first, then the federal government said Ronald Perry, project co-ordinator along with Tracey Brown of BBEMA.

"Once we reach that point — we expect to hear from them fairly soon — we expect to start an aggressive capital campaign," to raise the remainder of the funding, said Perry. The campaign would take place over about a year and would primarily target national corporations and organizations such as environmental groups, he said.

The total project would cost about $6.5 million, Perry said.

Perry planned to update the project's board on its progress Monday night.

'Puts them at a disadvantage'

Summerside has already agreed to provide a 50-year lease on 1.2 hectares (three acres) of prime waterfront land on MacKenzie Drive for just $1 per year, as well as forgive taxes on the property for at least the first five years, said Perry.

Discovery Centres often include Lego stations like this one in Ontario. (The Canadian Press)

P.E.I. is the only province in Canada that does not have a science discovery centre, Perry said.

"This would fill in a significant gap in terms of students of P.E.I. who don't currently have access to one," Perry said. "It puts them at a disadvantage in terms of learning opportunities, so we want to correct that problem."

The discovery centre plans to incorporate and showcase local research, which Perry said would be "an excellent complement." He also believes it would be a tourist attraction.

"It's a really exciting opportunity that would help stimulate students to do more work, take a greater interest in science and technology," Perry said.

