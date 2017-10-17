A proposed discovery centre for Summerside, P.E.I., will be looking to big industries and organizations that support science research and education to raise its $6 million budget.

Summerside city council heard an update on plans for the Summerside Discovery and Research Centre on Monday. It was presented by two of the plan sponsors, the Bedeque Bay Environmental Management Association and the Summerside Y Service Club.

A board of directors should be in place by December, says Tracy Brown. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"We're looking at targeting big industries, basically big organizations that support science research and discovery across Canada, or that support educational opportunities for youth," said Tracy Brown, the executive director of the Bedeque Bay Environmental Management Association.

"We're not going to be basically looking at putting any more pressure on the small communities and the small business owners."

The 10,000 square foot facility would include a planetarium, insectarium, as well as labs and exhibit spaces inside and out. Summerside council is giving the group a break on the land — renting it for $1 a year for 50 years — and is forgiving the municipal taxes for five years, to be reviewed at the end of that time.

A recent feasibility study by MRSB found the project's budget to be viable.

The group plans to have a board of directors in place by December, and to begin the capital fundraising campaign soon after that.