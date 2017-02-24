The City of Summerside announced the 2017 Culture and Heritage awards at the annual Mayor's Heritage Tea on Friday. The awards recognize significant contributions in the field of culture or heritage promotion, education or preservation in 2016. Recipients of the 2017 Heritage and Cultural Awards are:

Heritage Activity

Ken and Jenny Meister for the sensitive re-purposing of the historic Holman Homestead at 286 Fitzroy St., Summerside.

Ken and Jenny Meister turned the old Holman Homestead into an ice cream parlour and an inn. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Lest We Forget Community Veterans Committee, in recognition of their summer 2016 history research team which collected information on veterans of Prince County.

Summerside Rotary Club, in recognition of its re-purposing of the former post office and federal building as the Summerside Inspire Learning Centre.

Honourable mention to Brian and Joanna Stewart, for replacing posts and railing of an inappropriate scale and installing a new railing and newel posts to a scale appropriate to the house at 32 Granville St.

Cultural Activity

Karen Slater, actress, author, and visual artist for her debut as a playwright in 2016 with Lights, Camera, Island.

Lise Genova, artist, teacher, and arts community leader.

Honourable mention to Bernadette Kernaghan for her portrait of Captain Samuel Holland.

Artist Bernadette Kernaghan stands beside her painting of Samuel Dalton. It was later donated to Holland College by George Dalton, who is holding the painting. Also in the photo are Michael O’Grady (left), a vice president of Holland College, and Kernaghan's husband, Eddie Schwartz. (Submitted by Holland College)

Volunteer of the Year

Paul MacWilliams for being a cheerful role model at several Culture Summerside events and programs.

Louise Morris for contributing more than 2,000 hours of research to the Culture Summerside project 1916 - The Year the Great War Came to Summerside.

Publication of the Year

Marlene Campbell for Vintage Christmas: Holiday Stories from Rural PEI.

Jean Bernard, for completing a seven-volume series on the genealogy of the Acadian families of P.E.I.

P.E.I. historian Jean Bernard completed a seven-volume series on Acadian genealogy. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Award of Honour