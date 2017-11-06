The public is invited to comment on two zoning change proposals that will be discussed at a City of Summerside special council meeting Monday night.

Both proposals have to do with two lots between Bayview Drive and Mackenzie Drive.

For the first lot — property "A" on the map — there is a proposal to change the zoning from single family residential to a low density mixed residential zone.

Semi-detached housing, well field

It would allow for single family, semi-detached and duplex housing.

For the second lot — property "B" on the map — there is a proposal to change the zoning from single family residential to institutional.

This would allow for the development of a well field to supply water to the City of Summerside's water system, according to the meeting's agenda released by the city.

The agenda also refers to a development on parcel A, but city hall declined to provide more information until the council meeting.

Members of the public will be invited to speak at the meeting. The floor will be open for questions and comments.