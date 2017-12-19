Councillors in Summerside, P.E.I., have deferred a decision on awarding an energy management contract to Honeywell Inc. for a second time, citing dissatisfaction with some aspects of the plan outlined by the company.
Last year the city awarded the tender for an energy audit to Honeywell and the results of that tender showed the city could save around $420,000 annually by spending $4.3 million on energy upgrades.
A motion brought to council in September proposed entering a management contract with the company, which would implement the changes, but council asked for more time and more information.
The motion was on Monday's agenda but with some changes: Honeywell now proposed spending $3.6 million on energy improvements throughout the city, which would recoup $391,000 in annual savings.
The company had taken some projects out of the proposal to bring the price down, according to Coun. Tyler DesRoches, who wasn't impressed with some of the specifics.
"Thirty per cent of the contract is on the street lights," he said.
"We started, as a city, replacing our street lights to LED lights on our own a number of years ago."
Not enough innovation
DesRoches and other councillors said they expected more creative solutions, rather than projects the city had already started.
"If you take the street lighting out of the project it doesn't make sense" said Coun. Gordie Whitlock, adding that around ten per cent of the streetlights in Summerside have already been switched over.
DesRoches was also concerned about plans to upgrade the fire hall.
"We need a new fire hall," he said. "It's getting to the point now where we have to do something about it, and the return on the upgrades to the fire hall were 15 and 16 year returns, I believe, so it didn't make much sense to throw that good money after the bad in my eyes," he said.
The majority of council said they were surprised to see a motion at all, saying they were hoping for more information on the contract before voting.
City staff has promised to get that information to them before the contract is tabled for a potential vote at a future meeting.
