A group of Ontario nuns is moving ahead with plans to open a convent in August in Summerside.

The City of Summerside approved the rezoning application in February by the Sisters of the Sacred Heart for a vacant lot at 403 Granville Street. Since then, the land has been donated for the convent and, eventually, a day care.

'Much better fit'

Originally, the nuns applied to have a property at 291 South Drive rezoned to accommodate the convent and day care. But residents in the area opposed the idea. City council rejected that application.

Summerside mayor Bill Martin said the city faced some criticism over the decision to reject the first application. He's happy to see the plans for the convent are now moving forward on Granville Street.

"Much better fit. I know our residents are going to be thrilled to have the Sisters relocate to Summerside," he said.

"I certainly understand council's decision to turn that application down with the sheer opposition of virtually all of the residents that would be affected," he said.

The new location is near an old, boarded up school on a fenced-in property.

The property was donated by Pan American Properties Inc. in partnership with Tim Banks and Carrie MacNabb, according to the Diocese of Charlottetown.

Construction is expected to begin this spring. Once built, the convent would be home for up to seven nuns.