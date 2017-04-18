The Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Ragusa are setting up a convent in Summerside, P.E.I., and need nuns to join them.

Sister Margherita is one of three nuns making the trip to P.E.I. from Welland, Ont. where they are based right now.

She said she hopes construction will begin on May 1 and that she and the two others coming from Ontario will move in by August.

She also said the nuns want to visit elderly homes, hospitals and prisons, but that another priority once building has begun is recruiting vocations.

'Only God knows'

Sister Margherita said there have been some young women in contact in Ontario and she believes some on the Island may also be interested.

'There are some young women that are interested, so you know, we just have to wait for God's time.' - Sister Margherita

"There are a lot of young women that are looking into religious life," she said. "But a lot of them haven't had the opportunity to really be in close contact with religions."

It takes four years for the women to become full members of the order and she doesn't know how long the recruiting process may take.

"Only God knows. We just leave that to him."

Plans for daycare

Sister Margherita said the plan is to open a daycare for young children once the convent has enough nuns.

"It all depends how soon we can get sisters," she said. "It could be three, four years down the road."

Three nuns from the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Ragusa plan to move to Summerside in the summer of 2017, to serve at St. Paul's Parish and eventually establish a daycare. (Submitted by Diocese of Charlottetown)

She also said that interest in joining religious orders has grown in the past few years. "We are beginning to see that more young women are looking into it than they did in the past."

"There are some young women that are interested, so you know, we just have to wait for God's time."