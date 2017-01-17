A group of nuns from Ontario who have been trying to start a convent and day care in Summerside, P.E.I., have a new location in mind: Granville Street.

The head of the nunnery hopes to receive a donation of land at 403 Granville Street and begin construction of the convent later this year.

The Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Ragusa tried last year to establish a convent on South Drive in Summerside. That re-zoning application was turned down by city council.

"We received many offers of help when our first application was turned down," said Sister Mary Margherita Ianni, superior of the convent in Welland, Ontario.

"This is the one we think is best."

Rezoning still required

The City of Summerside confirms it has received an application to rezone 403 Granville Street, from high-density residential to institutional.

The nuns hope to build a convent to accommodate up to seven nuns. They would add an addition to the building for a day-care centre at a future date.

Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Ragusa hope to build a convent on this vacant lot in Summerside. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We would hope to look after 35 to 40 children eventually," said Ianni.

"At first, we will focus on parish ministry, such as visiting the sick and elderly."

The nuns will work under St. Paul's Parish in Summerside, she said. They were invited to P.E.I. by Bishop Richard Grecco of the Diocese of Charlottetown.

A public meeting will be held Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. in Summerside City Hall to discuss the zoning application.