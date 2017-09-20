A couple of major routes in Summerside, P.E.I., are closed Wednesday.

South Drive is closed from Water Street West to Greenwood. The culvert is being replaced. Signs are in place for a detour.

And a section of Harvard Street, from Granville Street to Eustane Street, will be closed until 4 p.m.

Water main replacement will affect traffic on two other major routes.

South Drive from Bayview Drive to Water Street.

Notre Dame Street from Duke Street to Cedar Street.

In Charlottetown work continues at the intersection of North River Road and Capital Drive. That intersection was shut down Monday, and will remain closed about two weeks.