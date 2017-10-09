Seen any community bulletin boards around Summerside lately?

The city wants your help as it is searches high and low, compiling a list of all the bulletin boards scattered across the city.

Its plan is to have an accurate list of all the boards whereabouts so that it can post news and programs to better communicate with residents.

There are already boards to share information about programs, services and special events — but now the city wants to make sure it's not missing any locations.

"It's a good way that we can get the message out and in an efficient way," said Lorri Laughlin, director of communications for the City of Summerside.

Not everyone is active on social media

Anyone who knows of a bulletin board can post its location to Summerside's Facebook, Laughlin explained.

The city uses social media frequently to get information out, she added, but there are plenty of people who don't use Facebook or Twitter.

"We have to still acknowledge that there are some people who are not active on social media, and the community bulletin boards are just another way we can get information out to people."