A 42-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving, assault and damage to property after allegedly punching a man and chasing him in a vehicle through Summerside, according to police.

Police said the man cut off another driver, a 20-year-old man, at about 1 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the man then left his vehicle, approached the 20-year-old and accused him of speeding, then punched him through the open car window.

The alleged victim tried to drive away from the area, police said, but was followed and forced off the road by the accused.

A Summerside police officer saw the vehicles and arrested the 42-year-old man.

He was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The 20-year-old was treated for minor injuries by Island EMS.