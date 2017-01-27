Summerside council is debating how tall buildings should be in the downtown core, and are facing different recommendations.

Mayor Bill Martin says city's planning department has recommended new buildings downtown be allowed to be anywhere from one to 10 storeys.

But the urban core plan, released in December by consultants, recommends buildings start at a minimum of three storeys.

At least one councillor argued at council this week that the height requirement could stifle business, but the mayor disagrees.

Summerside's current bylaw restricts buildings to no more than six storeys. (Google Maps)

He said it's important to maximize the use of land and provide enough density to support local businesses.

"If we just have one storey here, and one storey there on the next piece of land, and one storey on the next piece of land, we've effectively allowed the prime real estate in the downtown core to be developed with one-storey properties," he said.

Tallest building under six storeys

The urban core plan recommends no buildings be constructed that would obstruct water views at the end of Duke, Spring and Summer streets.

Summerside tallest building is well under the current bylaw cap of six storeys, Martin said.

He expects a decision will be made in the next four to six weeks.