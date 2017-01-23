The City of Summerside's 2017 budget will see no increases in property taxes, but electricity, water and sewer rates will go up.

The $49 million budget will be balanced for the 22nd year in a row, according to the city. The city will reduce its long term debt, which currently sits at $35.1 million, by $1.7 million.

Property rates will not increase, and the use of outdoor recreation facilities will remain free.

Fees for recreation programs will go up by 6 per cent.

Electricity rates will go up 2.3 per cent on March 1, which the city noted keeps the cost in line with Maritime Electric.

Water and sewer rates go up 2 per cent on Feb. 1, which the city said is necessary to allow enhancements to the infrastructure. The city noted the rates still compare favourably to other Island municipalities.

Honorariums for the mayor and council members will increase by 2 per cent to adjust for cost of living.

Investments for infrastructure improvements

The general government fund — with a total of $22 million — includes $3.4 million for infrastructure and equipment improvements.

That includes $2.2 million for street and storm water upgrades, $366,000 for sidewalk repairs and new sidewalks and $130,000 for new police and fire infrastructure and equipment.

Electric rates in Summerside will go up 2.3%. (Stephanie Brown/CBC)

The electric, water and storm utility funds — which are worth $27 million — include $4.6 million for electric infrastructure and equipment improvements, $1.1 million for sewer infrastructure and equipment improvements and $2.3 million for water infrastructure and equipment improvements.

Funds for business, community groups

The budget also includes $69,350 to supplement Downtown Summerside's Business Improvement Levy, and $400,000 for various community non-profit organizations.