Alex Clark, co-owner of Open Eats restaurant, announced a plan to open a brewery in downtown Summerside, P.E.I., Monday.

The brewery will be located at the historic train station and former Summerside Rotary Library on Water Street.

Bringing the train station 'back to life'

"The demand for high-quality local product is incredible, it's what people want and we want to be a part of it," Clark said.

Clark plans to bring the old train station 'back to life' with the new microbrewery. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Part of establishing the brewery downtown, Clark said, has to do with bringing the aged building "back to life."

"I believe we can make it another great feature downtown … my plan is to bring back some character from the past and showcase some of the history — the past hustle and bustle of a train station," he said.

'Where the water meets the rails'

Clark wouldn't release any details on the brewery's branding at the moment, but did say development of the brewery rests on the tag line: "Where the water meets the rails."

He added the goal of the new brewery is to focus on brewing first and then later develop a taproom and dining room for patrons.

Open Eats and the brewery will complement each other in the future, according to Clark — one being more "fine dining" and the other more "pub style."