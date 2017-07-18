The Boys and Girls Club of Summerside held a charity gala on Monday night at Credit Union Place as the lead event for the organization's 14th annual charity golf tournament.

This year features a long list of celebrities from the sporting world including Olympic gold medallist Donovan Bailey, NHL head coach Gerard Gallant, current NHL player Max Domi, and NHL Hall of Famer Larry Robinson.

Just a few of the items available through the silent auction at the gala on Monday night. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

Adam Binkley, executive director of the Summerside Boys and Girls Club, said there were more than 1,000 people in attendance, and hoped that the organization would raise between $50,000 and $75,000 from the gala and golf tournament.

"The community really gets behind this event," he said.

"It's very importantly financially."

'Come a long way'

Binkley said this year 88 teams are competing in the tournament, substantial growth since its launch in 2004.

"We started, it was a one-day event. Dinner was chili and a roll and we had eight teams," he said.

"We've come a long way thanks to the support and the backing of Summerside, and actually the entire province."

Mussels were on the menu at Credit Union Place for the annual Boys and Girls Club charity golf tournament gala. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

He said that the the money is important for keeping the many initiatives the group maintains, like serving breakfast, after school programs, and its new Credit Union youth engagement centre.

He added that the awareness the event brings to the work of the Boys and Girls Club of Summerside can have an impact for years to come.

'Great to be home'

Gerard Gallant, the head coach of the newly formed Las Vegas Golden Knights, drew the greatest applause from the audience when he was introduced.

"It's great to be home, and it's great to attend this Boys and Girls Club gala," he said.

Las Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says he is happy to be home away from the extreme heat in Las Vegas. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"I grew up at the Boys and Girls Club in Summerside ... From six-years-old to 16-years-old I was there every day, so it was a big part of my life."

Gallant said he'll have a month on the Island before heading back to Las Vegas to prepare for training camp that begins in September.

People take a look at the bids on some of the silent auction items. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"I'm really excited about it, I know it's going to be a lot of fun, but it's going to be a big challenge for us," he said.

"To be the first-ever coach in the history of the Vegas Golden Knights, it's an honour for me."

'Sense of adversity'

This is his first visit to the Island for Max Domi, who plays for the Arizona Coyotes, and he said he is looking forward to meeting as many people as he can during his stay.

Domi has Type 1 diabetes and is always trying to raise awareness about it, and show that it doesn't need to stop someone from making their dreams come true.

"It's definitely a sense of adversity. But I try to make it my goal to show people that there's going to be a lot of ups and downs in your life and stuff that might put some doubt in the back of your mind," he said.

This is Max Domi's first trip to the Island and he says he is looking forward to meeting as many people as he can. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"Ultimately, with every challenge comes an opportunity ... I've been lucky enough to surround myself with some really cool and awesome people that have helped me achieve my goal of playing in the NHL."

'Island people'

Bailey, the two-time Olympic champion, ruptured his Achilles tendon a few days ago, but said that wasn't going to stop him from attending the event.

"Anyone that knows me knows that when I make a commitment, especially to something this special, I will not miss it," he said. "So I am hobbling here."

Donovan Bailey says he is very fond of the East Coast, and especially P.E.I. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

Bailey also said he loves the East Coast, and especially P.E.I.

"The seafood here is spectacular, and probably more importantly, the people," he said.

"The people here, they're like Island people."