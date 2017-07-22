An 11-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Granville Street in Summerside, P.E.I., Thursday, July 13, Summerside police say.

The boy, who is from Summerside, was transported to hospital by Island EMS and later airlifted to Halifax with what police said were serious injuries.

"The victim is now home and in stable condition," police said in a written release.

Police spoke with witnesses and the driver of the Buick Verano that struck the boy, they said, and determined the victim and a friend were waiting to cross at a marked crosswalk, heading east across Granville Street.

The vehicles traveling southbound stopped to allow the boys to cross, but as the boys started to cross the road "a northbound vehicle did not slow down and the boys realized the vehicle was not going to stop," police said.

"Realizing this, the first boy quickly ran and made it safely across the road. The second boy stopped and tried to run back, but was struck by the northbound vehicle in the crosswalk," the release said.

Police charged the driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old man from Quebec, under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Reminder to drivers and pedestrians

Police took the opportunity to remind drivers to be mindful of pedestrian crosswalks and to use extra caution near parks and playgrounds.

"The summer months are especially busy within the City of Summerside and there is increased pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic," they said, noting the minimum fines for failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk ranges from $200 to $500.

They also reminded pedestrians to use caution when crossing roads.

"It is important for pedestrians to ensure that vehicles in all directions have completely stopped before entering the crosswalk. Pedestrians should obtain eye contact with the drivers of the vehicles to communicate their intentions of crossing," they advised.