Lights and exercise equipment have reportedly been damaged along the boardwalk near MacKenzie Drive in Summerside.

According to a news release from the City of Summerside, repairing and replacing the damaged lights could cost thousands of dollars.

Staff from Summerside community services reported the vandalism to police on Thursday.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summerside Police Service at 902-432-1201.