Police in Summerside, P.E.I., were called to a bar on North Market Street Saturday evening by a report that a staff member had been assaulted.

The man told police he had been struck several times by a customer he had told to leave. The staff member suffered minor injuries.

The customer, bar staff said, had been barred from the establishment because of a previous incident.

A 34-year-old Prince County man was arrested and faces charges of assault.