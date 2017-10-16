Police in Summerside, P.E.I., were called to a bar on North Market Street Saturday evening by a report that a staff member had been assaulted.
The man told police he had been struck several times by a customer he had told to leave. The staff member suffered minor injuries.
The customer, bar staff said, had been barred from the establishment because of a previous incident.
A 34-year-old Prince County man was arrested and faces charges of assault.
