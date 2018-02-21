A 21-year-old Summerside man is facing assault and weapons-related charges after allegedly pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend.

Summerside police said they were called at 7:30 p.m. on Friday to a Granville Street business by staff members on behalf of a woman who ran into the store. The alleged victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

The man fled the scene before police arrived but was located hiding behind a nearby business, police said, and a knife was recovered nearby. There was also an outstanding arrest warrant for the man.

Cpl. Jason Blacquiere said the man is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and common assault.

The suspect was remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date.