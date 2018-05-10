American sentenced to 90 days in jail for living in Canada illegally

An American living in Canada illegally has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and when he gets out he'll be deported back to the United States.

Eric Michael Bartell, 47, of Delaware pleaded guilty in Summerside provincial court Thursday.

Court heard he made repeated attempts to come to Canada legally to be with his wife who lives in Kensington, P.E.I. They met online a few years ago.

Bartell was turned away at the border every time he tried to cross because he has 13 criminal convictions in the U.S., court heard. According to documents provided by the Immigration and Refugee Review Board, those convictions are for theft, assault and drug possession.

The last time he tried to enter Canada legally was in November.

Snuck into Canada — twice

Somehow he got into Canada illegally and investigators believe he had been living in Kensington with his wife since November.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) picked up Bartell on PEI in March. He was held in detention for several days and — after a hearing by the Immigration and Refugee Review Board — was deported back to the U.S. on March 9.

But then, Bartell snuck into Canada again. Court heard he crossed at an illegal point somewhere near Niagara Falls, New York, and that somebody was waiting on the Canadian side to drive him to P.E.I.

CBSA got a tip that Bartell was back on P.E.I. and he was arrested again on April 14.

Bartell will be deported again after he finishes his jail sentence in Summerside.

MORE P.E.I. NEWS