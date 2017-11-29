The P.E.I. government is looking to partner with a developer to turn the former Summerset Manor in Summerside into seniors housing, and maybe even something more, says Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy..

The building has been vacant since 2012.

A previous request for proposals looking for someone to take over the building generated no responses, though in the spring of 2016 the City of Summerside said it was talking to an interested developer.

The province is prepared to provide funding for a private developer or community group to turn the building into 20 seniors housing units. Mundy said it remains a great property.

"Right in the centre of town, close to a lot of amenities. And we know that there is a need in Summerside for seniors units, but I think we're looking even broader," she said.

The property is in a great location, says Tina Mundy. (CBC)

"We're looking to partner with communities, we want to partner with the municipalities, we want to partner with the developers to see if we can come up with even a bigger plan. We do have funding allocated for 20 units but can we do something different? Can it be multi-use, can it be mixed-income?"

In May, the government announced $5.2 million in funding to develop 50 new seniors housing units on P.E.I.

Some of that money will be used to redevelop Summerset Manor, said Mundy, and a new RFP will be issued within the next couple weeks.

The Opposition has been critical, saying government has placed a low priority on public housing. The Tories noted that up until now there's been no word on when any of the units announced in May will actually be built.